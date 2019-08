Oesterly, George F. IV

age 77, of Festus, MO, formerly of St. Louis. Retired social worker with the MO Division of ageing. Passed 8/13/2019.

Services: Visitation from 9:00 AM until services at 10:00 AM Tuesday at Vinyard Hillcrest Funeral Home, Pevely, MO. Interment in California, MO.