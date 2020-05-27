Wieman, George F. 'Bud', III Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Saturday, May 23, 2020. Beloved husband for 55 years of Grace Wieman (nee Parisi); loving father of Christopher (Beth) and Scott Wieman; dear grandfather of Julia, Abby and Zach Wieman; dear great grandfather of Luke Fennessee; dear brother of Steven (Bobbie) and Michael WIeman; dear brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend to many. Bud was a member of Plumbers Union Local 35 and Local 562 and Lemay Ferry Retirement Lodge #1. Services: Memorial Mass Friday June 5, 10:00 a.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church (4556 Telegraph Rd. 63129). Private inurnment at Resurrection Cemetery. A service of KUTIS AFFTON Chapel.