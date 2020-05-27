George F. "Bud" Wieman
Wieman, George F. 'Bud', III Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Saturday, May 23, 2020. Beloved husband for 55 years of Grace Wieman (nee Parisi); loving father of Christopher (Beth) and Scott Wieman; dear grandfather of Julia, Abby and Zach Wieman; dear great grandfather of Luke Fennessee; dear brother of Steven (Bobbie) and Michael WIeman; dear brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend to many. Bud was a member of Plumbers Union Local 35 and Local 562 and Lemay Ferry Retirement Lodge #1. Services: Memorial Mass Friday June 5, 10:00 a.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church (4556 Telegraph Rd. 63129). Private inurnment at Resurrection Cemetery. A service of KUTIS AFFTON Chapel.


Published in Post - Dispatch on May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
5
Memorial Mass
10:00 AM
St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
