Granich, George Gerard baptized into the Hope of Christ's Resurrection, Thursday, February 14, 2019. Beloved husband of Deborah A. Granich (nee Aufmuth); dear father of Michelle (Julian Cassanetti) Granich and Ann (William Chaffee) Granich; brother of Ronald Granich, Robert (June Jensen) Granich, Annette (Ron) Kirk and Marion (Sylvia Neuhaus) Granich. Brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend to many. Services: Funeral from the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Road at Holloway, Ballwin, Monday, 9:45 a.m. to St. Joseph Catholic Church, Manchester, for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Siteman Cancer Center or Evelyn's House. Visitation Sunday, 4-8 p.m. Friends may sign the family's online guestbook at Schrader.com.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 17, 2019
