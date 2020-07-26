Buchanan, III, George Hampton

George Hampton Buchanan, III passed away peacefully from natural causes on Saturday June 27, 2020 at the age of 90. He was born February 6, 1930 to George H. Buchanan, Jr., and Dorothy Aufderheide Buchanan.

George grew up in Glendale, Missouri with his two younger brothers Wade and Dwight. He attended Henry Hough Grade School, Kirkwood High School and graduated from The University of Missouri, Columbia School of Journalism (1952) and The Missouri University School of Business (1956). Upon graduation in 1952, he became a 2d Lt. of Field Artillery, and served an active duty tour for 2 years during the Korean War. He transitioned to the Active Army Reserve, rising to the rank of Colonel before his retirement in 1982.

As a Lt Col. in 1973 and 1974, George worked on the WW II Declassification and Reclassification Program at The National Archives in Washington, D.C. He later served a tour in The Office of The Chief of Army Reserve at The Pentagon in 1975. He served as Chief of Staff of the 102nd Army Reserve under Commander Major General Marvin Knoll. Colonel Buchanan was a 1977 graduate of the Army War College at Carlisle Barracks, PA.

George and his brothers have been active since 1960 in the family business, G.H. Buchanan & Sons, Inc., a wholesaler of industrial textiles, founded in 1913 by their grandfather, George H. Buchanan, Sr.

His wife of 27 years, Doris Garner Buchanan, died in January 2011. Col. Buchanan is survived by two children from his first marriage, David Buchanan and PerryAnne Buchanan Coffey and four grandchildren: Grace, William, Charles, and Callista.

Services: At the request of Col. Buchanan, no services will be held. Arrangements by Bopp Chapel. Donations in remembrance of Col. Buchanan may be made to the Reserve Organization of America (www.roa.org).