1/1
George Hampton Buchanan III
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share George's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Buchanan, III, George Hampton

George Hampton Buchanan, III passed away peacefully from natural causes on Saturday June 27, 2020 at the age of 90. He was born February 6, 1930 to George H. Buchanan, Jr., and Dorothy Aufderheide Buchanan.

George grew up in Glendale, Missouri with his two younger brothers Wade and Dwight. He attended Henry Hough Grade School, Kirkwood High School and graduated from The University of Missouri, Columbia School of Journalism (1952) and The Missouri University School of Business (1956). Upon graduation in 1952, he became a 2d Lt. of Field Artillery, and served an active duty tour for 2 years during the Korean War. He transitioned to the Active Army Reserve, rising to the rank of Colonel before his retirement in 1982.

As a Lt Col. in 1973 and 1974, George worked on the WW II Declassification and Reclassification Program at The National Archives in Washington, D.C. He later served a tour in The Office of The Chief of Army Reserve at The Pentagon in 1975. He served as Chief of Staff of the 102nd Army Reserve under Commander Major General Marvin Knoll. Colonel Buchanan was a 1977 graduate of the Army War College at Carlisle Barracks, PA.

George and his brothers have been active since 1960 in the family business, G.H. Buchanan & Sons, Inc., a wholesaler of industrial textiles, founded in 1913 by their grandfather, George H. Buchanan, Sr.

His wife of 27 years, Doris Garner Buchanan, died in January 2011. Col. Buchanan is survived by two children from his first marriage, David Buchanan and PerryAnne Buchanan Coffey and four grandchildren: Grace, William, Charles, and Callista.

Services: At the request of Col. Buchanan, no services will be held. Arrangements by Bopp Chapel. Donations in remembrance of Col. Buchanan may be made to the Reserve Organization of America (www.roa.org).



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post - Dispatch on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
BOPP CHAPEL
10610 MANCHESTER RD
Kirkwood, MO 63122
(314) 965-7680
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved