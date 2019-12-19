|
Heimburger, George "Fred"
passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 15, 2019.
Beloved husband of Mary "Marge" Bundschu Heimburger and the late Susan Reynolds Heimburger; adored son of the late Fred and Ella Wetterau Heimburger; cherished father of Catherine (David) Cortright, Lynn (John) Wright and the late William "Bill" (Debbie) Heimburger; loving grandfather of Matthew (Maddie) and Stephen (Alyssa) Wright and Jeffrey Cortright dear brother to the late Lucille Heimburger, stepfather to the Camenzind family, devoted uncle, and friend to many.
Mr. Heimburger was the Fourth-generation president of Heimburger, Inc, established in the 1860s as a blacksmith shop. The company built covered wagons for the settlers heading west and for local businesses such as breweries and dairies. Over time, production evolved into manufacturing custom truck bodies.
Fred Heimburger was a pioneering leader in developing refrigerated transportation equipment for the food industry in close association with Wetterau Grocers. Mr. Heimburger proudly served as the chairman of Wetterau Properties Inc., as well as several bank boards including Southwest Bank.
Fred graduated from Taylor School in Clayton, MO where he excelled in academics and athletics. Following graduation from Washington University, Mr. Heimburger served in the United States Army as a 1st Lieutenant. Throughout his life Fred was an avid sportsman excelling in golf and tennis in addition to becoming a champion gin rummy player. He enjoyed being a member of the Old Warson Country Club and St. Patrick's Partnership.
The family would like to give a special thanks to the wonderful people who helped Fred live a full and active life and to his cherished friend Lisa that kept him busy and on the move.
Services: Memorial Service to be held at 10:30 AM, Saturday, December 21st., Ladue Chapel, 9450 Clayton Rd., St. Louis, MO 63124. The family will be greeting friends and relatives after the service. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to St. Louis Children's Hospital, Whitfield School, or a . www.boppchapel.com.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 19, 2019