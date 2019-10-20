St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
9:15 AM
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Gabriel The Archangel Church
Kennedy, George I.

Age 95, died peacefully in his home Friday, October 18, 2019. George is survived by his son Cal Kennedy, his daughter Jorie O'Malley (Steve), his two beloved grandsons, Jack and Pete O'Malley, and his devoted black lab, Madison. He was preceded in death by his amazing wife Helen Jane (Murphy) Kennedy.

Pop felt his life was lived in three chapters and those were the Parishes in which he lived, first was Cathedral Parish, then St. Roch's and finally, St. Gabe's. He graduated from St. Louis U High in 1943 and immediately enlisted to serve his country. He was a veteran of WW II in the 1st Marine Corp Division in the Pacific. He fought in the battles of Peleliu and Okinawa where he earned 2 Bronze Stars and a presidential unit citation. Upon returning he attended and graduated from St. Louis University with a degree in marketing. George worked for D'Arcy Advertising for 33 years, ending as a Vice President for outdoor advertising.

Pop was an avid tennis player into his 80's. He was the best fan of every youth sport his grandsons played. His wit, warmth and light brightened the lives of everyone that came into his embrace.

Services: Funeral from Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Tuesday, October 22, 9:15 a.m. with Mass celebrated at St. Gabriel The Archangel Church, 10 a.m. Interment Calvary Cemetery. Memorials to St. Gabriel's or SLU High appreciated. Visitation Monday, 4-8 p.m.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 20, 2019
