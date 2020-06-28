George Joseph Schallert
1935 - 2020
Schallert, George Joseph

85, of Belleville, IL, devoted father, born May 31, 1935, passed away Thursday, June 25, 2020.

A practicing Catholic, George was a devoted and loving father to five children: Kathy, Chris, Peggy, Mary, and Mike. In all of George's free time, he spent time with his friends, children, grandchildren, worked in the yard, fished at the lake, and traveled the world; whilst keeping God close to his heart. A painter by trade, George took great pride in his work, inspiring all around him to work hard and achieve high standards. Throughout his life, George remained genuinely positive, even when times were difficult – he never complained. George will be dearly missed by his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Mathilda Schallert; a brother, John; and a sister, Colette Vorwerk.

Surviving are his five children, Kathy Schallert, her children, Christopher and Jason, and his child, Adon; Chris and Tim Bertelsman, and their children, Tayler, Sarah, Emily, and Tim; Peggy and Kevin Welker, and their children, Joseph, Daniel, and Tori; Mary and Brett Helstad, and their children, Henry and Logan; and Mike and Jen Schallert, and their children, Myles, Everet, and Olivia.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Strength and Honor Mentor Program, which tutors and mentors underprivileged youth. Every summer, the organization teaches young people in Ferguson, MO how to fish: https://mysah.org/. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Funeral: Funeral services will be with the immediate family only. Arrangements by George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL



Published in Post - Dispatch on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
George Renner & Sons Funeral Home
120 North Illinois Street
Belleville, IL 62220
(618) 233-5400
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Thank You.
