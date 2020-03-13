Bollam, George L. Jr.

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Wednesday, March 11, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Miriam Bollam; cherished son of the late George and Nellie Bollam; dear brother of the late Eugene Deaver and Joan Bollam; adored uncle of Patricia (Gary) Bryant and Nancy (Edward) Minks; dear great-uncle of Stacey Bryant and Melissa Hartman; dear great-great uncle of Zachary Hartman; our dear cousin and friend to many.

Services: Visitation Sunday, March 15, 4-8 p.m. at Collier's Funeral Home, 3400 N. Lindbergh. Service Monday, March 16, 10 a.m. at Collier's Funeral Home. Interment Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the St. Louis Humane Society appreciated.