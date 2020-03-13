George L. Bollam Jr.

Bollam, George L. Jr.

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Wednesday, March 11, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Miriam Bollam; cherished son of the late George and Nellie Bollam; dear brother of the late Eugene Deaver and Joan Bollam; adored uncle of Patricia (Gary) Bryant and Nancy (Edward) Minks; dear great-uncle of Stacey Bryant and Melissa Hartman; dear great-great uncle of Zachary Hartman; our dear cousin and friend to many.

Services: Visitation Sunday, March 15, 4-8 p.m. at Collier's Funeral Home, 3400 N. Lindbergh. Service Monday, March 16, 10 a.m. at Collier's Funeral Home. Interment Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the St. Louis Humane Society appreciated.


Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 13, 2020
