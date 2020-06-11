Deschler, George L.
Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Friday, June 5, 2020. Beloved husband of Linda Deschler (nee Lavin) for over 25 years. Dearest father of Steven and Mark (Kim) Deschler; dear stepfather of Molly (Mike Schuricht) McGee; loving grandfather of Billy, Kaytlin, Megan, Emma and Maddy; our dear uncle, great-uncle, nephew, cousin and friend. Services: Services and burial were private at J.B. National Cemetery. Service of KUTIS AFFTON Chapel, 10151 Gravois.
Published in Post - Dispatch on Jun. 11, 2020.