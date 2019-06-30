|
Zaiger, George L. 89 years old, passed away peacefully Thursday, June 27, 2019 surrounded by family. Loving husband of the late Lois (Dec. 21, 2018) for 67 years; beloved son of the late George and Alice Zaiger; loving father of Donna, Wayne and Janice. Mom and Dad will be greatly missed. A graduate of Cleveland High School, Korean War veteran, member of KWVA Chapter 1, employee of Southwestern Bell Telephone Co. for 32 years, founding member of St. Phillip's Church UCC, Scout Master of Troop 96. Services: Funeral from KUTIS AFFTON Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Monday, July 1, 12 noon. Interment St. Paul Churchyard Cemetery. Visitation Sunday, 3-6 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 30, 2019