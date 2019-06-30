Lamb, George June 28, 2019 Beloved husband of the late Beatrice Lamb for 70 years. Dear father of Barb (Mel) Goldman, Gene (Jenny) Lamb and Toby (Mike) Lischko. Loving grandfather of Ericka (Jim Phelan) Zoll-Phelan, Marc (Lynne Friedlander) Goldman, Becky (Eric) Hauser, Rachel (Ed) Faller and Nick Lischko. Beloved great grandfather of nine. Dear uncle, cousin and friend. Services: Funeral service Monday, July 1, 11:30 a.m. at Central Reform Congregation, 5020 Waterman Blvd. with interment to follow at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, 2900 Sheridan Road. Visitation with the family beginning at 11:00 a.m. until time of service. Contributions may be made in his memory to Central Reform Congregation, KIPP St. Louis Public Schools, 1310 Papin St. #203, 63103, or the . A RINDSKOPF-ROTH SERVICE
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 30, 2019