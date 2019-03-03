Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George Leon Tucker. View Sign

Tucker, George Leon February 27, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Beverly Jean Tucker (nee Irvine); dearest father of Melody J. Monroe, Jason P. Tucker (Maria) and Jonathon P. Tucker (Cassandra); dear grandfather of Tom, Katherine, Shannon, Alexander, Max, Antonia, Lyra, and Miriya; dear great-grandfather of Ivory. Dr. Tucker graduated from Columbia University and Harvard Medical School. He served as Medical Officer aboard the USS Frederick Funston. He was an Associate Professor of Surgery at Washington University, Chief of Surgery at St. Luke's Hospital, and Medical Director of St. Luke's Breast Diagnostic Center. After earning his MBA from Washington University, he served as President of St. Luke's Hospital and Vice-President of Unity Health Services. Dr. Tucker volunteered with many organizations and Institutional Review Boards, including the , Missouri Baptist, St. Louis Cape Girardeau CCOP, and the NSABP. George proudly served as a Junior Warden and Lay Eucharist Minister at the Church of St. Michael and St. George, and as a volunteer physician for Casa de Salud. He was an avid pilot, fly fisherman, and sailor. Services: A Memorial Service will be conducted at the Episcopal Church of St. Michael and St. George, Wydown and Ellenwood, Clayton on March 7th, 2019 at 10 a.m. The family will receive friends in the Great Hall following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to Casa de Salud, 3200 Chouteau Ave., St. Louis 63103. A SERVICE OF THE LUPTON CHAPEL









7233 Delmar Blvd.

St. Louis , MO 63130

