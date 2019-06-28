Siebels, George M. Baptized into the Hope of Christ's Resurrection on June 22, 2019. Dear son of the late Harry and Helen (nee Flynn) Siebels. Loving husband of the late Shirley (nee Pezold) Siebels. Dear father of the late Randy Siebels, Richard Seibels, Julie (Robert) Yerkey. Cherished grandfather of Amanda (Brian Long) Yerkey, Lindsay Siebels, Anna (Matthew Jett) Yerkey, and Jacob Yerkey. Great Grandfather of Olivia, and Rylie. Beloved uncle, cousin and dear friend to many. Services: A visitation will be held Monday, July 1st, 2019, from 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., at HUTCHENS MORTUARY, 675 Graham Road, Florissant, MO, 63031. A funeral Mass will be held Tuesday, July 2nd at 10:00 a.m., at ST. ANGELA MERICI CATHOLIC CHURCH, 3860 N Hwy 67, Florissant, MO 63034. Burial to follow at St. Ferdinand Cemetery. www.hutchensfuneralhomes.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 28, 2019