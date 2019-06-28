George M. Siebels (1937 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "We became friends with George at Denny's Restaurant. We..."
    - Rich & Joan Grantham
Service Information
Hutchens Mortuary
675 Graham Road
Florissant, MO
63031
(314)-831-3100
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hutchens Mortuary
675 Graham Road
Florissant, MO 63031
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
ST. ANGELA MERICI CATHOLIC CHURCH
3860 N Hwy 67
Florissant, MO
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Siebels, George M. Baptized into the Hope of Christ's Resurrection on June 22, 2019. Dear son of the late Harry and Helen (nee Flynn) Siebels. Loving husband of the late Shirley (nee Pezold) Siebels. Dear father of the late Randy Siebels, Richard Seibels, Julie (Robert) Yerkey. Cherished grandfather of Amanda (Brian Long) Yerkey, Lindsay Siebels, Anna (Matthew Jett) Yerkey, and Jacob Yerkey. Great Grandfather of Olivia, and Rylie. Beloved uncle, cousin and dear friend to many. Services: A visitation will be held Monday, July 1st, 2019, from 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., at HUTCHENS MORTUARY, 675 Graham Road, Florissant, MO, 63031. A funeral Mass will be held Tuesday, July 2nd at 10:00 a.m., at ST. ANGELA MERICI CATHOLIC CHURCH, 3860 N Hwy 67, Florissant, MO 63034. Burial to follow at St. Ferdinand Cemetery. www.hutchensfuneralhomes.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 28, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.