Vogt Jr., George Martin

Vogt Jr., George Martin 93, December 26, 1925-August 31, 2019, O'Fallon, MO, formerly of Normandy, MO. He was preceded in death by his wife, Lucille Snarzyk Vogt, son, Gregory, granddaughter, Erin Howard, parents, George and Louise Vogt, siblings LaVerne Kistner and Marilyn Singleton. He is survived by brother Jay (Dick) Vogt, daughters Barbara (Robert) Beste and Teresa (Lynn) Donnelly, grandchildren Tim, Christin and Lea, great-grandchildren Ricky, Ella, Charlie & Carlie.

George was a WWII and Korean veteran. 47yr career with Mallinckrodt Chemical Works as a sheetmetal worker with UAW and continued to be involved as a retiree board member and treasurer. After retirement, he served as councilman of the city of Normandy, MO. His final years were enjoyed giving out demo products in grocery stores.

George's passion was attending his great-grandson Ricky's hockey games, and he was the best of cheerers. He enjoyed the Greater St. Louis Honor Flight accompanied by his nephew David Haig. Golf and bowling were his favorite pastime. George was selfless, generous and compassionate. He would do anything for anyone. George had a great sense of humor. He was very light-hearted, jolly, a good joke teller, and he loved unconditionally. George will be remembered as an amazing brother, father, uncle, grandfather, great-grandfather, friend, and colleague to all of us. He had an unbelievable life, and we will miss him...

George generously donated his body to National Body Donor for science. Donations to Visiting Nurses Association of Greater St. Louis www.vnastl.org or a donation of your choice.