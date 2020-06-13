George Michael Flotte
Flotte, George Michael "Mike"

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, on May 22, 2020, after a month with COVID-19. Beloved husband of Pam Flotte, loving father of Jane Flotte (Shuhei Yamamoto) and Jack Flotte, father figure to many. Survived by sisters Mary Kroupa (Gene, deceased) and Peggy Ohlsen (Dick, deceased) and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by parents, Dr. Bernard H. and Margaret Flotte; brother, Bernard (deceased May 8, 2020); and nephew and godson, Michael Clark.

Mike was born in 1942 and graduated from McBride High School and SLU Law. He lived Catholic social justice values. He was a friend to everyone. Mike loved dogs, ice cream, and summertime. As a dad, he played pretend, built a treehouse, and cooked late-night burgers. He had a wry sense of humor and told great stories. He kept a number of lifelong friendships.

Our hearts are with all those affected by the virus, and we extend deepest thanks to the healthcare workers who cared for Mike and his family. Virtual celebration of life to be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to the St. Louis area Food Bank.



Published in Post - Dispatch on Jun. 13, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

