George P. Sinovcic
Sinovcic, George P. Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Sunday, May 17, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Erna F. Sinovcic (nee Reichart); dear father of Robert (Patricia), Donald and Michael Sinovcic, Susan (Matthew) Iovaldi and Judith (Andrew) Dalton; dear grandfather of 10; great-grandfather of 14; dear brother of Albert (Jackie) Sinovcic; our dear uncle, cousin and friend to many. Mr. Sinovcic was a WWII Naval veteran. He retired from Ameren UE after 38 years of service. He was a proud member of SOKOL and a lifelong member the Musician's Union. Services: Memorial Mass will be held at St. Joseph Croation Church at a later date. Private burial at J.B. National Cemetery. Kutis Affton Service.


Published in Post - Dispatch on May 24, 2020.
