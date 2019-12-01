Preis, George

88, died on November 25th, 2019. He was survived by his wife of 66 years, Betty (Cropper) Preis and his 4 children; Susan Preis, Michael Preis, Nancy (Gregg) Stockmann and Tom (Julie) Preis. He was the proud grandfather of Kyle (Ashley), Cory (Kate), Kimberly (Chad), Kevin (Meredith), Alex (Heidi), Natalie (Paul) and Zoe (Nate); great- grandfather of Madeline, Rhett, Adelaide, Henry, Gabriella, Mackenzie, Alexis (Schnickelfritz) and Deacon.

He will be dearly missed by many friends and relatives.

Services will be held at St. Margaret Mary Alacoque Catholic Church on Tuesday, December 3rd. Visitation at the church starting at 10 a.m. followed by 11 a.m. Mass.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to: De Greeff Hospice House, 10024 Kennerly Rd., St. Louis, MO 63128