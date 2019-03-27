St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Resources
More Obituaries for George Ellis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George R. Ellis

Obituary Condolences Flowers

George R. Ellis Obituary
Ellis, George R. Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Monday, March 25, 2019. Beloved husband of Mary Louise Ellis (nee Hylla); dear father of Gary R. Ellis, Kelly Rogne and Denise Ellis; dear grandfather of 5, greatgrandfather of 12. Our dear brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend to many. Services: Funeral from Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Friday March 29, 9:30 a.m. to St. Matthias Catholic Church for 10 a.m. Mass. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to s appreciated. Visitation Thursday 3-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
Download Now