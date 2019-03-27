|
Ellis, George R. Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Monday, March 25, 2019. Beloved husband of Mary Louise Ellis (nee Hylla); dear father of Gary R. Ellis, Kelly Rogne and Denise Ellis; dear grandfather of 5, greatgrandfather of 12. Our dear brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend to many. Services: Funeral from Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Friday March 29, 9:30 a.m. to St. Matthias Catholic Church for 10 a.m. Mass. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to s appreciated. Visitation Thursday 3-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 27, 2019