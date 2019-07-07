Fernau, George R. Chubby Friday, July 5, 2019. Baptized into the Hope of Christ's Resurrection. Beloved husband of the late Lois J. Fernau (nee Hagedorn); dear father and father-in-law of Jeanne' (Thomas) Sappington, Lori (Thomas) Hill, Christopher (Valerie) Fernau and Vicki (the late Glennon) Fernau: Pawps to 12 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, foster father, a mentor to many young people through The Futures of America, dear brother of Daniel H. Gray, dear nephew, uncle, cousin, godfather and friend to many. Services: Funeral procession from Hutchens Mortuary & Cremation Center, 675 Graham Rd., Florissant, Friday, July 12, 2019 at 10:15 am to St. Sabina Catholic Church, 1625 Swallow Dr., for a 11:00 am Mass. Interment Sacred Heart Cemetery. Visitation 3-8 pm Thursday, July 11. Memorials to The Futures of America, PO Box 145, Cottleville, MO 63338 or St. Vincent de Paul Society, St. Sabina appreciated. Online guestbook at www.hutchensfuneralhomes.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on July 7, 2019