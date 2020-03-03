|
Hoesch, George R.
77, passed away on Saturday, February 29, 2020, in hospice surrounded by his children. Beloved husband of the late Amy Hoesch (nee McClain); dear father of Christine (Paul) Ziegler of St. Charles, MO and Matthew (Katie nee Sapienza) Hoesch of Nixa, Mo; dear grandfather of Joseph, Emily, Henry, Caroline and Campbell; dear son of the late George and Ruth Hoesch; dear brother of Barbara Flake (Huntsville, AL) and John Hoesch (St. Louis).
George was an Army veteran. George was an entrepreneur who developed land and owned a water company. He was an avid golfer who enjoyed his weekly golf games with friends. George loved to cook and entertain. He was the life of the party.
Services: Memorial visitation at Kutis Affton Chapel 10151 Gravois Road, Saturday, March 7, 11:00 – 1:00 p.m. with a military honors presentation at 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Friends of Children at 4545 Central School Rd. St. Charles, MO 63304.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 3, 2020