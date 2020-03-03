St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Resources
More Obituaries for George Hoesch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George R. Hoesch

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
George R. Hoesch Obituary

Hoesch, George R.

77, passed away on Saturday, February 29, 2020, in hospice surrounded by his children. Beloved husband of the late Amy Hoesch (nee McClain); dear father of Christine (Paul) Ziegler of St. Charles, MO and Matthew (Katie nee Sapienza) Hoesch of Nixa, Mo; dear grandfather of Joseph, Emily, Henry, Caroline and Campbell; dear son of the late George and Ruth Hoesch; dear brother of Barbara Flake (Huntsville, AL) and John Hoesch (St. Louis).

George was an Army veteran. George was an entrepreneur who developed land and owned a water company. He was an avid golfer who enjoyed his weekly golf games with friends. George loved to cook and entertain. He was the life of the party.

Services: Memorial visitation at Kutis Affton Chapel 10151 Gravois Road, Saturday, March 7, 11:00 – 1:00 p.m. with a military honors presentation at 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Friends of Children at 4545 Central School Rd. St. Charles, MO 63304.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
Download Now