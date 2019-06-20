|
|
Huber, George R. The Hub on Tuesday, June 18, 2019. Beloved husband of Denise Huber (nee Barfield); dear brother of Jim (Sue) Huber, brother-in-law of Brian (Jennifer), Christopher (Barbara) and the late Bill (Debbie) Barfield; dear uncle of Jason (Sarah), Andi (Mark), Billy (Mary), Brooke, Heather (Tim), Meagan (Megan), Briana and Lauren; dear great-uncle of Emma, Caleb, Benjamin, Logan, Christian, Cecilia, Cohen and Peter. George was a man who found friends everywhere, always surrounded by booming laughter, a man who loved life, his wife, bowling, fishing, golf, friends and family. Services: Funeral from KUTIS AFFTON Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Saturday, June 22, 10 a.m. Interment Memorial Park Cemetey, In lieu of flowers, contributions appreciated to Backstoppers, and the . Visitation Friday, 4-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 20, 2019