1/
George R. Swallow
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share George's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Swallow, George R.

baptized into the hope of Christ's resurrection on May 2, 2020.

Beloved husband of the late Naomi "Jackie" Swallow (nee Neels); loving father of Dan (Cheryl), Tim (Sue), Greg (Lisa) and Brad (Laura) Swallow; cherished grandfather of 12 and great-grandfather of 8; our dear brother, brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend. George proudly served our country on the USS Idaho during WWII in the U.S. Navy.

Services: Memorial visitation Friday August 28 from 12:30 to 1:30 with a memorial service at 1:30 pm at Kutis South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Road. Interment Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to the Fisherhouse.org or Garysinisefoundation.org appreciated.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
314-894-4500
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved