Swallow, George R.

baptized into the hope of Christ's resurrection on May 2, 2020.

Beloved husband of the late Naomi "Jackie" Swallow (nee Neels); loving father of Dan (Cheryl), Tim (Sue), Greg (Lisa) and Brad (Laura) Swallow; cherished grandfather of 12 and great-grandfather of 8; our dear brother, brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend. George proudly served our country on the USS Idaho during WWII in the U.S. Navy.

Services: Memorial visitation Friday August 28 from 12:30 to 1:30 with a memorial service at 1:30 pm at Kutis South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Road. Interment Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to the Fisherhouse.org or Garysinisefoundation.org appreciated.