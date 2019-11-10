Safron, George

given Eternal Rest in the arms of Jesus on, Saturday, November 2, 2019 at the age of 61. George graduated from University City High School. Beloved husband of Mary (Wehrenbrecht) Safron; dear Father of Courtney Safron; Son of the late Joseph & Valerie B. Safron; Brother of Phyllis (Dennis) Meichel, Ingrid (Mark) Bremer, Fletcher (Rorey) Lane, Joe Safron, Helen (John) Costello, Valerie (Dave) Collins, Mary (Martin Knoesel) Safron. Son-in-law to the late Jere & Blanche Wehrenbrecht; Brother-in-law to Debbie Wehrenbrecht, Jimmy (Dorothy) Wehrenbrecht and Barbie (Bill) Anello.

George leaves behind a large family who loved him dearly. He will be missed by all.

Services: Private Memorial Mass to be held at a later date.

