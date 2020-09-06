Barrier, George T.

73, passed away peacefully on August 22, 2020 at home in St. Charles, after a brief illness. He was surrounded by his wife of 43 years, and his three children, Karen (Scott) Westmoreland, Rick Barrier, and Jeff (Michele) Barrier. He is survived by his six grandchildren; Erika, Elise, and Emma Barrier, Cooper and Gracie Westmoreland, and Isabella Barrier and many dear friends across the country.

George worked for TWA and retired from American Airlines. He and his wife loved to travel and took many trips. After retirement they became RV'ers taking many extended winter trips and meeting up with friends, especially his dear friend Doc. George was a consummate storyteller. He had a keen sense of humor and loved to make people laugh. He was devoted to his family and friends, always willing to lend a helping hand. His heart was big and full of love for all who loved him. He will be missed by many.

Services: Due to the current pandemic, a Celebration of a life well lived will be at a date not yet determined.