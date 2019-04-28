Hughes, George T., D.D.S. fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Friday, April 26, 2019. Beloved husband of Mary Beth (nee McCormack) for 61 years; dearest father of James J. (Anne Marie), John T. (Anne), and Jeanne M. (Jeff) Remelius; loving grandfather of Zachary and Justin Remelius, and Natalie Hughes; our dear brother-in-law, uncle and friend to many. A graduate of John Carroll University and Saint Louis University Dental School. Including two years in the Air Force, George practiced dentistry for 43 years. His patients knew him as being very gentle and caring. The family would like to thank the outstanding care given by those who worked with George the last few years; Dana White, Diana and Mario Tucker of Private Home Care, and Jackie Washington. Services: Visitation on Sunday, May 5, from 2 to 6 p.m. at Kriegshauser West, 9450 Olive Blvd. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, May 6, at Our Lady of the Pillar Church, 401 S. Lindbergh Blvd. Interment St. Peter's Cemetery, Kirkwood. A reception is being planned for friends following interment. In lieu of flowers, Masses or Memorials to Our Lady of the Pillar Building Fund appreciated. www.kriegshausermortuary.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 28, 2019