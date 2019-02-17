Ruzicka SR, George Thomas Woody peacefully passed on Saturday, Feb 9, 2019. A friend to all. Graduated from St. Mary's, intricate part of St. A's roller rink, Army Reserves, retired carpenter. Had a fantastic sense of humor and made everyone smile. Survived by wife, Bev (Pamer), children George and Tracey Ruzicka, Connie and Mike (Flynn), Shari and John (Max), Charlie and Rob (Turner) and 9 grandchildren. Services: Mass at St. Anthony's, 3140 Meramec, and celebration to follow on Feb 23 at 10 a.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 17, 2019