Harrison Jr., George William 'Red'

of Valley Park, Missouri, formerly from Keosauqua Iowa, passed away on November 22, 2019, at the age of 85.

Beloved husband of Charlotte Billie Harrison; most loving father of Jeff Harrison, Sandy Quinn and Dan Harrison; loving father in law of Victoria Harrison, Rachel Harrison and Brant Quinn; amazing grandfather of Alexander Quinn, Jacob Quinn, Michael Quinn and Genevieve Harrison. Preceded by Charlotte Harrison (wife), Martha Burke and George William Harrison Sr. (parents), Dan Harrison (brother) and Sandra Stump (sister).

Red was a decorated army veteran who served in the Korean war. He earned two bachelor's degrees from the University of Iowa and Iowa State in forestry and business. He was an exceptional sales manager whose career spanned over 40 years. He moved around the country to fix troubled operations and won numerous awards for his work. He was passionate about the outdoors and was proud of his property on the Des Moines river in Keosauqua, Iowa. He spent much of his free time gardening, fishing, hiking, hunting, and tending to his land. All who spent time with him knew he had a strong Christian faith: he was a devoted husband and an amazing father and grandfather. He was kind, generous, and loved to help others. He will be greatly missed. However, he will be in each of our hearts every day going forward.

Services: Funeral service was on Tuesday, November 26th at the Agency Cemetery in Agency, Iowa. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the http://act.alz.org/goto/George_Harrison.