Heuing, George William

87, Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Thursday, August 22, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Rosalie (nee Droppelman); loving father of Gregory J. (Sherry) Heuing and the late Mary L. Heuing; grandfather of Danielle Mask and Kristen M. Heuing; dear brother of Paul (Cathy) Heuing and the late Rita (Richard) Deis; brother-in-law of the late Frank (Agnes) Droppelman; dear uncle, cousin, neighbor, and friend to many.

Services: Visitation Monday, August 26, 4-8pm at Hoffmeister Colonial Mortuary 6464 Chippewa 63109. Mass of Christian Burial celebrated Tuesday, August 27, 10am at Epiphany of Our Lord Catholic Church 6596 Smiley 63139. Interment with Full Military Honors at Resurrection Cemetery. For more information, call 314-832-7770.