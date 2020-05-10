Austerman, Georgene R. (nee Matthes) Tuesday, May 5, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Alfred B. Austerman; dear mother of George and Mike (Carol) Austerman and Jean (Steve) Dumovich; dear grandmother of Matt, Jason (Erin) and Mark (Stacy) Austerman and the late Kelli (surviving Derek) Austerman Tracey; dear great-grandmother of Illyria and Zadie Austerman. Our dear sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend. Services: Private services were held at Beemont Methodist Cemetery (Owensville, MO). In lieu of flowers, Masses or contributions to Noah's Ark Animal Shelter (2501 N. Weaver St., Gainesville, TX 76240) appreciated. KUTIS AFFTON SERVICE.
Published in Post - Dispatch on May 10, 2020.