I got to know Georgene in the past 6 months in the nursing home. I would pass her smiling face (always looking so pretty) while visiting my dad every day a few doors down. She was always waiting patiently for her son George. Some times she worried he wouldn't visit but he always did. Since this pandemic has separated us from our loved ones in nursing homes since March 12, 2020, I share your grief in this difficult closure, George & family. My dad died May 5 also.

Jeanette Ziegler

Friend