Georgene R. Austerman
Austerman, Georgene R. (nee Matthes) Tuesday, May 5, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Alfred B. Austerman; dear mother of George and Mike (Carol) Austerman and Jean (Steve) Dumovich; dear grandmother of Matt, Jason (Erin) and Mark (Stacy) Austerman and the late Kelli (surviving Derek) Austerman Tracey; dear great-grandmother of Illyria and Zadie Austerman. Our dear sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend. Services: Private services were held at Beemont Methodist Cemetery (Owensville, MO). In lieu of flowers, Masses or contributions to Noah's Ark Animal Shelter (2501 N. Weaver St., Gainesville, TX 76240) appreciated. KUTIS AFFTON SERVICE.


Published in Post - Dispatch on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 10, 2020
a great lady with a ready smile and always up beat. George, you were so faithful in coming.
Sister dunphy,csj
Acquaintance
May 10, 2020
I got to know Georgene in the past 6 months in the nursing home. I would pass her smiling face (always looking so pretty) while visiting my dad every day a few doors down. She was always waiting patiently for her son George. Some times she worried he wouldn't visit but he always did. Since this pandemic has separated us from our loved ones in nursing homes since March 12, 2020, I share your grief in this difficult closure, George & family. My dad died May 5 also.
Jeanette Ziegler
Friend
