St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
314-894-4500
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
View Map
Service
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
12:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Georgette Boyer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Georgette E. "GG" Boyer

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Georgette E. "GG" Boyer Obituary
Boyer, Georgette E. GG (nee Fischer) Saturday, June 15, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Robert N. Boyer Sr.; dear mother of Robert N. Jr. (Linda) Boyer and Susan (Larry) Fritsche; dear grandmother of Titus, Eric, Elliot, Ashley and Elizabeth; our dear great-grandmother of 7, aunt and friend to many. She was known for her wonderful sense of humor. Services: Visitation at Kutis South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry, Monday, June 24, 10 a.m. until service at 12 noon. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. contributions to the appreciated.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
Download Now