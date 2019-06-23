|
Boyer, Georgette E. GG (nee Fischer) Saturday, June 15, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Robert N. Boyer Sr.; dear mother of Robert N. Jr. (Linda) Boyer and Susan (Larry) Fritsche; dear grandmother of Titus, Eric, Elliot, Ashley and Elizabeth; our dear great-grandmother of 7, aunt and friend to many. She was known for her wonderful sense of humor. Services: Visitation at Kutis South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry, Monday, June 24, 10 a.m. until service at 12 noon. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. contributions to the appreciated.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 23, 2019