(nee Holtkamp) Baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection, Sat., July 4, 2020.

Beloved wife of the late William P. Stewart; dear mother and mother-in-law of John (Debbie), Mary, Bill (Kelly) and Dan (Jackie) Stewart, Carol (Chris) Menkhus and Sue (Steve) Schutz; dear grandmother of John (Kristen), Brian, Laura (Kevin), Taylor, Nick, Joe, Dan, Paige, Sam, Michael and Abby; dear great-grandmother of William; dear sister of Marian (Al) Desrosiers, the late Rich (the late Lee) and the late Lou (Fran) Holtkamp; dear sister-in-law of Mildred (the late Bob) Conway, the late John (the late Ruth) and the late Tom (Lynn) Stewart; our dear aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend.

Georgia had a strong dedication to her faith and was a lifelong member of Our Lady of the Presentation Catholic Church. With a commitment to her faith and the love of helping others, Georgia volunteered at St. John's Mercy Medical Center as a communion minister.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the Our Lady of the Presentation St. Vincent DePaul Society are appreciated. Due to COVID-19, a private Mass at Our Lady of the Presentation Catholic Church and private interment at Resurrection Cemetery were held Saturday. The family will plan a celebration of life at a future date.

