1/1
Georgia A. Stewart
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Georgia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Stewart, Georgia A.

(nee Holtkamp) Baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection, Sat., July 4, 2020.

Beloved wife of the late William P. Stewart; dear mother and mother-in-law of John (Debbie), Mary, Bill (Kelly) and Dan (Jackie) Stewart, Carol (Chris) Menkhus and Sue (Steve) Schutz; dear grandmother of John (Kristen), Brian, Laura (Kevin), Taylor, Nick, Joe, Dan, Paige, Sam, Michael and Abby; dear great-grandmother of William; dear sister of Marian (Al) Desrosiers, the late Rich (the late Lee) and the late Lou (Fran) Holtkamp; dear sister-in-law of Mildred (the late Bob) Conway, the late John (the late Ruth) and the late Tom (Lynn) Stewart; our dear aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend.

Georgia had a strong dedication to her faith and was a lifelong member of Our Lady of the Presentation Catholic Church. With a commitment to her faith and the love of helping others, Georgia volunteered at St. John's Mercy Medical Center as a communion minister.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the Our Lady of the Presentation St. Vincent DePaul Society are appreciated. Due to COVID-19, a private Mass at Our Lady of the Presentation Catholic Church and private interment at Resurrection Cemetery were held Saturday. The family will plan a celebration of life at a future date.

Ortmann Funeral Home www.osfuneralhomes.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post - Dispatch on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ortmann Funeral Home - Overland
9222 Lackland Road
Overland, MO 63114
(314) 427-2222
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved