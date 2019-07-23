Stalley, Georgia E. Saturday, July 20, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Robert Leo Stalley; dearest mother of Cathy (Bruce) Rhodes, Steve (Terry) Stalley, Linda (Terry) Tennant; dear grandmother of Kyle, Andrew, Nicole, Matt, Charles, and Lena; great-grandmother of C.J., Natalia, Kameron, Kyah and Leo. Our dear sister, sister-inlaw, aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend to many. Services: Funeral Friday, July 26, 10 a.m. from Colliers Funeral Home, 3400 N. Lindbergh, to St. Norbert's Church, 16455 New Halls Ferry Rd., Mass 10:30 a.m. Interment Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be give to the Humane Society of Missouri or the . Visitation 4-8 p.m., Thursday. www.colliersfuneralhome.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on July 23, 2019