McGuire, Georgia G.

(nee Helfrich) of Richmond Heights, MO peacefully passed away at the young age of 84 at her home on Tuesday, April 7th, 2020.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Susan E. Cagle, and her son Steven G. Werner, her husbands, Raymond E. McGuire and Albert G. Werner. Georgia is survived by her daughters Lynn Sansone (Charles Dalton) and Leslie McEntire (Tony), grandchildren, Christine Cole (Tommy), Jessica Cagle, Rebecca Lilienthal (Amir), Heather Neill (Kevin), Daniel Watson, Jillian Bivens (Jacob), Jacob McEntire (Ashlee), 17 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren, her brother Thomas Helfrich (Donna), and many cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.

Georgia was an RN and had a passion for helping others. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary, a lifetime member of the VFW Women's Auxiliary and a proud member of the Lions Club and received the highest honor, the Melvin Jones Award. She was a lover of the arts, especially passionate about painting, poetry, and literature. Posthumously, she carries on her passion for helping others by donating her body to science. Memorial service to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers or donations, reach out to help others during this difficult time.