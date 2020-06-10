Georgia Herpel
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Georgia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Herpel, Georgia

Passed away, Monday, June 8, 2020. Beloved daughter of Marv and the late Pattie Herpel; dear sister of Ann (Raffaele D'Onofrio) Herpel; dear niece, cousin, and friend.

Services: Memorial service at Parkway UCC at a later date when gathering restrictions are lifted. Memorial contributions may be made to Parkway United Church of Christ or Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration. A service of the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory. Friends may sign the family's on-line guest book at Schrader.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post - Dispatch on Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schrader Funeral Homes & Crematory
14960 Manchester Rd.
Ballwin, MO 63011-4623
636.227.5511
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved