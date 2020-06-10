Herpel, Georgia

Passed away, Monday, June 8, 2020. Beloved daughter of Marv and the late Pattie Herpel; dear sister of Ann (Raffaele D'Onofrio) Herpel; dear niece, cousin, and friend.

Services: Memorial service at Parkway UCC at a later date when gathering restrictions are lifted. Memorial contributions may be made to Parkway United Church of Christ or Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration. A service of the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory. Friends may sign the family's on-line guest book at Schrader.com