|
|
Bybee, Georgia J.
(nee Schinzing), asleep in Jesus, Monday, February 10, 2020.
Beloved mother of Nikki (Jim) Fuhrmann; loving grandmother of Brooke Fuhrmann; dear sister of the late Mary Jo Pritchard; proud stepdaughter of Arthur Gann; precious aunt of Jodi Claessens and Linde (Lee) Tyler; loving niece of Percy DeRousse; dear cousin of Nancy Van Noy, Dorothy Miller and Jackie Eslinger; second cousin of Tracy Christensen, Jennifer
Williams and Colleen McCune; plus numerous extended family members and friends. In addition to her sister, she was preceded in death by her mother Mary Jane "Maury" Gann (nee Knapp) and father George John Schinzing and stepmother Virgina R. Schinzing (nee Werschey).
Services: Funeral service at the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Road at Holloway, Ballwin, Friday, 1:00 p.m. Interment St. Paul's Lutheran Cemetery, Des Peres. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to NAMI, National Alliance on Mental Illness. Visitation Friday 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Friends may sign the family's online guestbook at Schrader.com.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 12, 2020