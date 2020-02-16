Archibald, Georgia Lou

Georgia L. Archibald, age 87, passed away peacefully, February 7, 2020. She was born August 27, 1932, in St. Louis, Missouri to Raymond and Virginia Slingwein.

Georgia was married to Jay K. Johnston in 1953. Although their marriage did not last as long as they had hoped, Jay and Georgia raised three sons together, Scott (Christa), Steven (Mindy) and Greg.

Georgia was a stay at home mom until 1972 when she began a long and successful career in education. She earned her bachelor's degree in 1971 and later her master's degree from Webster University both in education. After teaching in the Webster Groves School District, she went on to work for the Cooperating School Districts and the Leadership Academy, as a trainer and mentor for educators.

Georgia fell deeply in love and in 1973 married John J Archibald who was her best friend and lover, until his death in 2011. From this marriage Georgia gained four stepchildren, Terry (Mike Hopper) and Mark (Debbie), Michael (Beth) and Matthew.

Georgia and John lived life passionately and engaged with each other, their friends and the community. They especially enjoyed time with their family and close friends, including the play reading group and bridge club, as well as several close travel partners.

She is also survived by her grandchildren, Jay, Abigail Stotler (Kevan), Patrick, Mitch, Arjun, and step grandchildren, Matthew (Lara), Bradley (Amy), Jeremy, Katie Rapp (David), Thomas, Jamie Pondhopper (Toni), Tracy, Jesse, Scott and 10 great-grandchildren. She also enjoyed the love of nephews and nieces, Cynthia Motley (Tom), Hank Ramsey (Sarah), Andy Watt (Diane), and Laura Watt.

Georgia was preceded in death by her son, Steven and stepsons Matthew, Michael and Mark.

The family asks that you consider a donation in her memory to either:

The League of Women Voters of Metro St. Louis:

http://www.lwvstl.org/Support.html

or

The American Civil Liberties Union: https://action.aclu.org/give/make-gift-aclu-someones-memory

Services: A celebration of Georgia's life will be held at Eliot Unitarian Chapel, Fellowship Hall, 100 South Taylor, Kirkwood, Missouri, 63122 on Saturday, March 21st from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.