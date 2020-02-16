Archibald, Georgia L.

age 87, passed away peacefully, February 7, 2020. She was born August 27, 1932, in St. Louis, Missouri to Raymond and Virginia Slingwein.

Georgia was married to Jay K. Johnston in 1953. Jay and Georgia raised three sons together, Scott (Christa), Steven (Mindy) and Greg.

Georgia married John J. Archibald in 1973 who was her best friend and lover, until his death in 2011. From this marriage Georgia gained four stepchildren, Terry (Mike Hopper) and Mark (Debbie), Michael (Beth) and Matthew.

She is survived by her grandchildren, Jay, Abigail Stotler (Kevan), Patrick, Mitch, Arjun, and step grandchildren, Matthew (Lara), Bradley (Amy), Jeremy, Katie Rapp (David), Thomas, Jamie Pondhopper (Toni), Tracy, Jesse, Scott and 10 great grandchildren. She also enjoyed the love of nephews and nieces, Cynthia Motley (Tom), Hank Ramsey (Sarah), Andy Watt (Diane), and Laura Watt.

Georgia was preceded in death by her son, Steven and stepson's Matthew, Michael and Mark.

Services: A celebration of Georgia's life will be held at Eliot Unitarian Chapel, Fellowship Hall, 100 South Taylor, Kirkwood, Missouri, 63122 on Saturday, March 21st from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Please see Kutisfuneralhomes.com