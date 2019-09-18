St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
9:00 AM
Meramec Bluffs Chapel
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
9:30 AM
Meramec Bluffs Chapel
Georgia Lorraine Mangrum Obituary

Mangrum, Georgia Lorraine

(nee Nicol), on Monday, September 16, 2019. Beloved wife of the late David A. Mangrum; dear mother of Pam (Tim) Fleming and Michelle Mangrum of Alexandria, VA.; dear grandmother of Ryan (Paige) Fleming; our dear aunt, great- aunt and friend of many.

Services: Visitation at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, on Wednesday, September 18 from 4 to 8 p.m. then taken to Meramec Bluffs Chapel, on Thursday, September 19 for visitation at 9 a.m. and funeral service at 9:30 a.m. Interment Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Meramec Bluffs (memo line: Benevolent Care or Christ Care). Mrs. Mangrum loved traveling, playing bridge, spending time with family and will be dearly missed.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sept. 18, 2019
