Georgia Marie Biermann
1928 - 2020
Biermann, Georgia Marie

(nee Gregory), age 91, passed away, Tuesday, June 16, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Norman W. Biermann; dear mother of Jack (Pamela) Biermann; loving grandmother of Brett (Lea) Biermann and great-grandmother of Rowan and Ryder Biermann. Beloved sister, sister-in-law, aunt and friend to many.

Services: Celebration of Life, 2Rivers Church, 96 Hubble Drive, O'Fallon, MO, Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. Private Entombment Sunset Memorial Park Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Wounded Warriors or Samaritans Purse. Visitation at 2Rivers Church, Wednesday 6:00-6:30 p.m. Friends may sign the family's online guestbook at Schrader.com.




Published in Post - Dispatch on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
24
Visitation
06:00 - 06:30 PM
2Rivers Church
JUN
24
Celebration of Life
06:30 PM
2Rivers Church
June 18, 2020
I was privileged to be Georgias bible study teacher at Friendship Village every Thursday afternoon. I loved being with her every week. She was so sweet to me and always had a beautiful smile on her face, no matter the circumstances. Love you Georgia. You are with Jesus now
Sue Adams
June 18, 2020
Jack,Pam and family. Were so sorry to hear of your mothers passing. She was truly a fine Christian woman.
Pat & Dick Schnarr
Friend
