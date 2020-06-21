Biermann, Georgia Marie

(nee Gregory), age 91, passed away, Tuesday, June 16, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Norman W. Biermann; dear mother of Jack (Pamela) Biermann; loving grandmother of Brett (Lea) Biermann and great-grandmother of Rowan and Ryder Biermann. Beloved sister, sister-in-law, aunt and friend to many.

Services: Celebration of Life, 2Rivers Church, 96 Hubble Drive, O'Fallon, MO, Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. Private Entombment Sunset Memorial Park Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Wounded Warriors or Samaritans Purse. Visitation at 2Rivers Church, Wednesday 6:00-6:30 p.m. Friends may sign the family's online guestbook at Schrader.com.