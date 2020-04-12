Mahoney, Gerald L. and Mary Ann (Malone)

Mary Ann, 89, passed Monday, March 30, 2020. Gerald, 90, passed Thursday, April 2, 2020. Both were the result of long-term declines in health. Both were born and raised in Peoria, IL, and then raised their own family in Florissant, MO for the last six decades. They leave behind daughter Peggy (Gary) Gruenloh; son Rick (Sherry) Mahoney; son Jim Mahoney; son Doug (Lydia) Mahoney; son Jerry (Cathy) Mahoney; daughter Kathy Mahoney and partner Aaron Woodland; brother to Mary Ann - Richard Malone; sister to Mary Ann - Kathleen Garvey; (13) grandchildren; (21) great-grandchildren; and (1) great-great-grandchild. Mary Ann was preceded in death by her brother, Robert Malone. Gerald was preceded in death by his brothers James and Jon (Jack) Mahoney. Mary Ann received her Bachelor's degree in Elementary Education from Bradley University and taught in the Peoria area until marrying and starting her own family with Gerald. Mary Ann was devoted through faith to her family as a compassionate mother, a giving wife, a supportive grandmother, and a teacher to all. We pray she finds a good bridge partner, room to garden, and the best shopping mall in heaven. In 1951 Gerald joined the US Marine Corps where he served as Staff Sergeant during the Korean War. Gerald received his Bachelor's degree in Electrical Engineering at University of Illinois, Champagne and used his education for Emerson Electric, McDonnell Douglas and as an independent small business owner. He was a determined, confident designer who enjoyed entrepreneurship, so he could work closely with his family. Funeral services to be arranged by Hutchens Mortuary and announced when family and friends are no longer isolated.