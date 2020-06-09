Tajkowski, Gerald Anthony
Tajkowski, Gerald (Jerry) Anthony passed away on May 28, 2020. Devoted husband of Patricia Tajkowski. Loving father of Thomas Tajkowski (Chelsea Mills) and grandfather of Oliver Tajkowski, Luka Frank, Layla Frank, and Zoë Frank. Loving son of the late Eugene and Helen Tajkowski. Dear brother of Gene (Frankee) Tajkowski, the late Dee (Don) Lawrence, the late Rick Tajkowski, Marie (Steve) Garrett, and the late Roland Tajkowski. Adoring uncle of numerous nieces and nephews.
Services: Memorial service Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Kirkwood Baptist Church, 211 N. Woodlawn, Kirkwood, MO 63122.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post - Dispatch on Jun. 9, 2020.