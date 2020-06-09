Gerald Anthony Tajkowski
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Gerald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Tajkowski, Gerald Anthony

Tajkowski, Gerald (Jerry) Anthony passed away on May 28, 2020. Devoted husband of Patricia Tajkowski. Loving father of Thomas Tajkowski (Chelsea Mills) and grandfather of Oliver Tajkowski, Luka Frank, Layla Frank, and Zoë Frank. Loving son of the late Eugene and Helen Tajkowski. Dear brother of Gene (Frankee) Tajkowski, the late Dee (Don) Lawrence, the late Rick Tajkowski, Marie (Steve) Garrett, and the late Roland Tajkowski. Adoring uncle of numerous nieces and nephews.

Services: Memorial service Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Kirkwood Baptist Church, 211 N. Woodlawn, Kirkwood, MO 63122.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post - Dispatch on Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved