Gerald C. Bernds Obituary

Bernds, Gerald C.

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Friday, December 13, 2019. Beloved husband of 44 years to Rita Bernds (nee Bober); loving father of Christine (Jeff) Pasternak, Amy (Curt) Jenkerson, Melanie (Scott) Bernds-Smith; dearest PaPa of Madison, Julie, Carter and Rachel; dear half-brother of the late Richard, Robert and Milton Miller; our dear brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend to many. Gerald taught for 42 years at Bishop DuBourg and served on the Board of Directors after he retired. Member of Seven Holy Founders Church since 1975.

Services: Funeral from Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Thursday, December 19, 10:45 a.m. to Seven Holy Founders Church for 11 a.m. Mass. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Bishop DuBourg High School appreciated. Visitation Wednesday, 4-8 p.m.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 15, 2019
