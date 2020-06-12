Gerald C. "Gerry" Jolly Sr.
Jolly, Gerald C. Sr., "Gerry"

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Wednesday June 10, 2020. Beloved husband of Nina I. Jolly (nee Gillespie); dear father of Gerald C. Jolly Jr., James (Shauna) Jolly and Laurie (Chris) Zufall; loving grandfather of Nicholas, Colin and Kasey. Our dear brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle, nephew, cousin and friend.

Services: Funeral from Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Monday, June 15, 9:15 a.m. to St. Paul Catholic Church (Fenton) for 10 a.m. Mass. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Mr. Jolly retired from Southwestern Bell after over 38 years of loyal service. In lieu of flowers, contributions to The American Cancer Society greatly appreciated by the family. Visitation Sunday, 2-8 p.m.




Published in Post - Dispatch on Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
14
Visitation
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
JUN
15
Funeral
09:15 AM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
JUN
15
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Paul Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
