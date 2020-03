Coonan, Gerald "Jerry"

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at the age of 89. Beloved husband of Betty Coonan (nee Ratermann).

Services: Memorial Mass at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Valley Park, Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. A service of the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory.