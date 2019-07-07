St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
314-894-4500
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
Funeral
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
9:30 AM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
Gerald Dean Koepke Obituary
Koepke, Gerald Dean Preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Lena Koepke, dearest father of Jerry (Chris) Koepke, Shirley Ann Strout, David (Debbie) Koepke, and Peggy (Michael) Hogan; dear grandfather of 8, great-grandfather of 10; our dear cousin and friend. Services: Funeral at KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd. (at Butler Hill), on Mon., July 8, at 9:30 a.m. Interment Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. Visitation Sun July 7, 4-7 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on July 7, 2019
