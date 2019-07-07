|
|
Koepke, Gerald Dean Preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Lena Koepke, dearest father of Jerry (Chris) Koepke, Shirley Ann Strout, David (Debbie) Koepke, and Peggy (Michael) Hogan; dear grandfather of 8, great-grandfather of 10; our dear cousin and friend. Services: Funeral at KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd. (at Butler Hill), on Mon., July 8, at 9:30 a.m. Interment Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. Visitation Sun July 7, 4-7 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on July 7, 2019