Smith, Gerald Dee

83, died on February 11, 2020.

The beloved husband of the late Jan Smith for 29 years; loving father of Bryan T. Smith, Daniel C. (Kristine) Smith and the late Dee Smith; cherished G-Daddy of Joshua, Nathan, Baylee, Samuel, Christian, Caden and Justin; dear brother of Ann Neal.

Gerald was a 32nd degree mason and active in the Warrenton Masonic Lodge #609.

A memorial visitation from 12:00-2:00 p.m. on Sat., Feb. 15, 2020 at Hutchens-Stygar Funeral & Cremation Center, St. Charles, MO. Services: 2:00 p.m. Sat. at Hutchens-Stygar Funeral Home. Memorials: Masonic Home of Missouri.