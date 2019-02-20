Gerald Evan Pedersen

Pedersen, Gerald Evan of Kirkwood, MO, passed away February 7th, 2019, 7:47 a.m. Survived by spouse Linda; brother Jim and sister Diana; his children Evan, Elizabeth, Chris, and Jon; and ten grandchildren, Logan, Claire, Caroline, Jilane, Andrew, Rebecca, Arielle, Owen, Skylar, and Elaina. Services: Open House Friday, February 22nd, 7-9 p.m. Memorial Saturday, February 23rd, 1 p.m. Please visit www.hoffmeistercolonial.com for additional details and biography.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 20, 2019
