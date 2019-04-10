Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gerald H. "Jerry" Royce. View Sign

Royce, Gerald H. Jerry passed away peacefully on Friday, April 5th, 2019. Preceded in death by his wife of 56 years Paula F. Royce, loving father of Charles M. Royce (Andrea) and Carolyn G. Royce, dear grandfather of six. Jerry was a graduate of Venice High School and St. Louis University where he received a BS in Finance and an MBA. He served in the United States Air Force for five years upon graduating from college and spent the majority of his career in Commercial Finance, first with CIT Corporation then with Financial Federal and finally retiring from Mercantile Bank as Vice President of Commercial Lending. He will be fondly remembered by family and friends as a loving husband, father, grandfather and uncle. Throughout his life he enjoyed tennis, spending time at his farm, traveling with his wife and time with his grandchildren. He also enjoyed his membership in the St. Louis Shriners. Jerry was a longtime member of Trinity Presbyterian Church, where he had many friends in the Men's Fellowship. Services: Jerry's life will be celebrated at THE LUPTON CHAPEL, 7233 Delmar Blvd. University City, on Saturday, April 13, with a visitation beginning at 1:00 p.m. and a service following at 2:00 p.m. Private Interment. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to Trinity Presbyterian Church or to a . A SERVICE OF THE LUPTON CHAPEL









7233 Delmar Blvd.

St. Louis , MO 63130

