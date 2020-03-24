Mossinghoff, Gerald J.

The Honorable Gerald J. Mossinghoff, age 84, passed away peacefully on March 20, 2020 in Arlington, VA, due to complications from emergency surgery. He was surrounded by his loving family. He leaves behind family and friends who deeply mourn his passing and who are grateful for his significant, positive and wide-ranging impact on so many others.

Over a long and varied career of considerable achievements, he was of one of the world's premier intellectual property law specialists and recognized experts. Since 1997, he has served as Senior Counsel to the Oblon patent law firm, where he advised clients on a broad range of intellectual property matters, including international, legislative and policy issues. Mr. Mossinghoff has served as a patent law expert in more than 300 cases, having been retained by the nation's leading law firms on behalf of many of the nation's foremost high-technology companies. Additionally, Mr. Mossinghoff has testified before Congress as a principal witness more than 75 times on issues relating to intellectual property law, regulation, procedure and policy, and has written more than 100 articles.

From 1985 to 1996, he served as President of the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America, the main trade association for the research-based drug industry. Prior to that, he was Assistant Secretary of Commerce, Commissioner of Patents and Trademarks and held the role of Ambassador to the Paris Convention Diplomatic Conference and Chairman of the General Assembly of the United Nations World Intellectual Property Organization. He advised President Reagan concerning the establishment of the Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, which has strengthened and brought certainty to patent law in the United States. He also initiated a far-reaching automation program at the USPTO to computerize the office's enormous databases. He is a former Deputy General Counsel of NASA as well as its Director of Congressional Liaison. In these roles he worked closely with many of the Apollo astronauts.

With a passion for sharing his knowledge and mentoring others, he was a lecturer in patent law at the George Washington University Law School, American University's Washington College of Law, and Antonin Scalia Law School of George Mason University.

Mr. Mossinghoff, a native of St. Louis, MO, was a 1957 graduate of St. Louis University with a BS in Electrical Engineering and a 1961 graduate of George Washington University Law School as a Juris Doctor with honors. He was a member of the Virginia, DC and Missouri bars. He was recognized throughout his career for excellence and his many awards included Best Lawyers in America, Best in Intellectual Property Law, Jefferson Medal, National Academy of Public Administration Fellow, Presidential Rank of Meritorious Executive, Secretary of Commerce Award for Distinguished Public Service, and NASA Distinguished Service Medal. He was inducted into the Intellectual Property Hall of Fame in 2007. He was a member of the Military Order of Malta (Knights of Malta) and the National Academy of Public Administration. In 2019, he was named Phi Kappa Theta's Man of Achievement.

He was predeceased by his parents, Aloysius and Gladys Gerwitz Mossinghoff of St. Louis, MO; and is survived by his devoted wife of 62 years, Jeanne, and their three children, Pamela Tures (Mark) of Lottsburg, VA, Gregory Mossinghoff (Sandy) of Raleigh, NC, and Melissa Mossinghoff Hickman of Charlottesville, VA; their many loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and his sister, Beverly Schneider of St. Louis, MO. He was an avid sports fan and longtime supporter of the Redskins, Nationals and St. Louis Cardinals. He loved Bethany Beach, sports cars, classical music, books and world travel. He was passionate about antiques, and had large collections of nautical artwork, Oriental rugs, religious artwork and icons, maps, and dueling pistols.

Funeral Mass and memorial gathering will be held when practical. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Mossinghoff Fellowship in Intellectual Property at the George Washington University Law School, P.O. Box 98131, Washington, DC 20077-9756 or the Order of Malta – Federal Association, USA, 1730 M St., NW, Suite 403, Washington, DC 20036.