Gerald J. Rieder
Rieder, Gerald J.

Monday September 28, 2020.

Loving sweetheart of Jane Bilger; dear father of Susannah (the late Joe) Lindsay and the late Jennifer Madigan; dear grandfather of Michael, Alex and Camden Lindsay, Jordan and Riley Madigan; dear brother of Sharon Murphy; dear step-dad to Laura (Cory) Kelly and Kelly (Michael) Lamison; dear step-grandfather of Macy and Jackson Garrett.

Services: Private services will be held. Jerry had been sober for over 35 years with the help of AA. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Lindell Club (lindellclub.org), Jerry's favorite AA club.





Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 4, 2020.
